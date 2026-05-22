Azerbaijan highlights record-scale participation and outcomes of WUF13 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), held in Baku, was the largest forum in its history, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan said at the official closing ceremony of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku, Trend reports.

Guliyev emphasized that the 13th UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) demonstrated a strong political commitment to addressing the global housing crisis.

He noted that WUF13 went down in history as a landmark forum that placed the housing issue at the center of the global urban agenda and reaffirmed the idea that access to affordable, safe, and sustainable housing is a fundamental human right.

“The discussions held during the Forum demonstrated that housing is not only a fundamental human need but also the foundation for dignity, resilience, social integration, economic opportunities, and sustainable urban development. The 13th World Urban Forum also emphasized that addressing the global housing crisis requires an effective multilateral approach, strengthened partnerships, innovative financing mechanisms, and coordinated action at all levels.

This forum will be remembered not only for its scale, but also for its innovative formats, inclusive participation, and concrete results. The “Leaders’ Statement” session, organized for the first time in the history of the World Urban Forum at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, was one of the most significant moments of the 13th World Urban Forum. The participation of 27 heads of state and government, high-ranking guests, and heads of international organizations in the session demonstrated a firm political will to advance the global urban agenda, strengthen international cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development, and ensure adequate housing for all and sustainable communities.”

Guliyev noted that another significant achievement of WUF13 was the ministerial meeting, held in a revamped format under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship to assess the implementation of the New Urban Agenda: “Of the 111 countries participating in the event, 80 were represented at the ministerial level.” The thematic panels organized following the meeting created a more interactive and problem-solving-oriented platform for dialogue on issues of housing, climate change, sustainable development, social integration, and international cooperation.”

The extensive exchange of views during the discussions and the practical recommendations put forward made an important contribution to the drafting of the Chair’s summary and provided additional momentum to the process of reviewing the city’s new agenda at the high-level meeting to be held on the margins of the UN General Assembly later this year.

I would like to note that the Chair’s Summary, which will be published later, reflects a number of key points. The 13th World Urban Forum was the largest forum in history. The event brought together more than 24,044 participants from 176 countries, demonstrating the power of inclusive dialogue.

Ministers highly commended the innovative approaches applied in the preparation of the 13th World Urban Forum, as well as the session featuring statements by leaders, organized for the first time in the forum’s history, and welcomed the intention of Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat to collaborate on developing operational guidelines for countries that will host future World Urban Forums,” Anar Guliyev emphasized.