China Lianhe assigns Kazakhstan “AAA” sovereign credit rating with stable outlook

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 22. Chinese credit rating agency China Lianhe Credit Rating Co., Ltd. has assigned the Republic of Kazakhstan and its government bonds a top-tier long-term sovereign credit rating of “AAA” with a “Stable” outlook, Trend reports via Kazakh Ministry of Economy.

The assessment, issued within the framework of Kazakhstan’s sovereign debt issuance on the Chinese capital market, positions the country as a highly secure destination for international investment.

In its evaluation, the agency noted that Kazakhstan’s macroeconomic policy framework is effectively oriented toward sustainable economic growth, disinflation, and deep structural diversification of the economy. It also underlined that the consistent implementation of reforms continues to enhance the efficiency of public administration.

The report identified key drivers of economic growth, including Kazakhstan’s new investment policy, a gradual reduction of state participation in the economy, strong support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and accelerated development of the agricultural and infrastructure sectors.

Furthermore, the agency emphasized Kazakhstan’s relatively low public debt level and its strong capacity to meet external obligations. The “AAA” rating reflects the country’s highest level of creditworthiness and strong resilience to external economic shocks.