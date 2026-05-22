Azerbaijan calls for shift from ambition to action in global urban development agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The coming decade must be dedicated to real change, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev, said at the official closing ceremony of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

According to him, the message from Baku is clear: the era of mere ambitions is over.

He noted that the Smart and Sustainable Habitats for Safe Return (4SR) Package has gained widespread support as a practical recovery model within the global urban planning debate.

"The coming decade must be dedicated to delivering results, ensuring accountability and creating real change in people's lives. A sustainable urban future requires solidarity, collaboration and shared responsibility. The message from Baku is clear: the era of mere ambition is over. The next decade must be characterized by ensuring adequate housing for all, sustainable communities and a sustainable urban future.

The scale and diversity of the WUF13 program once again demonstrated the growing global importance of urban issues. More than 400 events were held within the framework of the Forum, including dialogues, special sessions, round tables, assemblies and events organized by partners. The main sessions were attended by 400 speakers from 125 countries.

He noted that the main strength of the World Urban Forum is its inclusiveness.

"The WUF brings together diverse groups of society as equal partners in shaping the future of cities and communities. In this regard, we are pleased that WUF13 is a largely stakeholder-driven forum. To reflect the breadth of participation, six Advisory Councils were established, contributing to the development of the Baku Action Plan, one of the main outcomes of WUF13.

For the first time in the history of the Forum, an NGO Forum was held within the framework of WUF13. Bringing together approximately 800 participants and over 100 countries, this platform highlighted the important role of civil society, local communities and public organizations in shaping an inclusive, sustainable and people-centered urban future. The NGO Forum adopted the Baku Declaration on Urban Sustainability and Global Cooperation.

The Declaration reiterated the importance of solidarity, partnership, international coordination and more inclusive urban development in addressing contemporary urban challenges, including the global housing crisis.

One of the most important innovations introduced at WUF13 was the establishment of the Business and Innovation Hub. This platform brought together startups, private sector representatives, investors, innovators, governments and development partners for dialogue and collaboration. The fact that the private sector accounted for 13% of the total participants demonstrates its growing role in promoting sustainable urban development.

"One of the main features of WUF13 was the Urban Expo, which covered an area of ​​over 34,000 square meters. With a total exhibition area of ​​over 10,000 square meters, the Expo demonstrated the growing global interest and participation in the World Urban Forum. The exhibition featured 260 organizations from 81 countries with 121 stands and pavilions. Among the participants were governments, academic institutions, civil society organizations, public institutions and representatives of the private sector," Guliyev noted.