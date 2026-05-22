Kazakhstan drafts legislative amendments for urban air taxi operations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 22. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport has developed a package of legislative amendments to establish a legal framework regulating air taxis and urban air mobility, Trend reports via the ministry.

The legislative push coincides with technical test flights of an eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi conducted in Alatau City.

The trials were attended by Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastaev, CEO of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan Michael Daniel, and representatives from Alatau Advance Air Group Ltd (AAAG) and AutoFlight.

The electric-powered aircraft has a maximum speed of 200 km/h and a flight range of up to 200 kilometers, designed for urban and regional aerial transit.

The ministry and participating companies spent the past year drafting the regulatory basis. The proposed amendments govern the operation of air taxis and the development of urban air mobility. The draft legislation has completed the inter-agency coordination phase and is currently under discussion, with adoption into Kazakh law expected in the near future.

In parallel, development has begun on specialized ground infrastructure. An international Italian company is designing the concept and layout for future vertiports.

A total of six vertiports are scheduled for construction by 2028. The facilities will be located at strategic urban and transport nodes based on safety, accessibility, and integration with existing infrastructure.