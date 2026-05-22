UN remains irreplaceable despite crisis of multilateralism – Ismail Serageldin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. While the world is increasingly moving away from the principles of multilateralism, the UN remains the only structure possessing global legitimacy and ensuring the equal participation of all countries, Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, said during an event dedicated to the presentation of the Declaration of the 14th Global Baku Forum and the 12th edition of the GPA Magazine, Trend reports.

​According to him, today the international community needs openness and dialogue more than ever.

​"There are those who say that the UN is becoming irrelevant due to deals between major powers. But fundamentally, the UN cannot be replaced. It is the only institution where all countries of the world—large and small—can meet as equals," Serageldin noted.

​He emphasized the Nizami Ganjavi International Center's commitment to the principles of multilateralism, solidarity, and open dialogue, and expressed hope for the participation of world leaders in the upcoming Global Dialogue Forum on September 14.

​Serageldin also stated that the time has come for a woman to be elected head of the UN for the first time.

"Eighty years is long enough. We need gender balance in the world," he said.

​Speaking about current global changes, Serageldin noted that the world is experiencing not just a transition to a new order, but a "real rupture," pointing among other things to the reduced participation of the US in international organizations. According to him, under these conditions, the restoration of international solidarity is especially important.