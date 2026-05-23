Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reaffirm commitment to deeper bilateral cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 23. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov held a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, during which the sides discussed current issues of Kyrgyz-Tajik cooperation and prospects for further strengthening bilateral relations, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

During the conversation, the parties expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics in the development of Kyrgyz-Tajik cooperation across key areas.

The heads of state emphasized the importance of continuing the practical implementation of previously reached interstate agreements and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further deepening political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction.

Furthermore, the presidents also reviewed the schedule of upcoming high-level meetings, including within multilateral formats.

Particular attention was paid to the upcoming summit of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which will be held in Bishkek under the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The leaders also exchanged views on several issues on the international and regional agenda.

Following the telephone conversation, the heads of state reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Kyrgyz-Tajik relations based on the principles of mutual respect, trust, and support.