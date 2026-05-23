Uzbekistan, CNLC discuss oilfield co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 23. Uzbekneftegaz and China’s CNLC held talks on expanding cooperation in drilling equipment supplies and geophysical services, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

The dialogue occurred in a meeting attended by Abdugani Sanginov, the Chairman of Uzbekneftegaz, alongside representatives from CNLC, a subsidiary of CNPC.

During this session, both parties assessed the progress on the deployment of a ZJ90 drilling rig with a lifting capacity of 650 tons, which was previously outlined in their bilateral agreement.

Additionally, the companies discussed potential collaboration in geophysical activities for deep wells that extend between 4,500 and 6,000 meters. This includes services related to logging, testing, and perforation.

Uzbekneftegaz has requested updated commercial proposals from CNLC regarding geophysical operations in high-temperature wells, which can reach temperatures of 200 degrees Celsius, with an emphasis on securing more favorable terms.

The discussions also included the prospective acquisition of geophysical equipment designed to withstand high temperatures and pressures for Uzbekgeofizika. Key topics addressed during these talks encompassed technical specifications, equipment reliability, and pricing considerations.

The involved parties also discussed the possibility of creating a joint venture focused on localizing perforation services and integrating advanced technologies into Uzbekistan’s oil and gas industry. Officials indicated that a specialized working group might be established to advance the project in accordance with global standards.