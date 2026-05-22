President of Paraguay sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it is my pleasure to convey my sincere congratulations to You on behalf of the people and Government of Paraguay, and on my own behalf.

On this momentous holiday, I wish peace, welfare, and prosperity to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

I also express hope for the further strengthening of the existing friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Paraguay and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Taking this opportunity, I once again express my highest consideration and deep respect to Your Excellency," the letter reads.