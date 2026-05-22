UAE Vice President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Distinguished Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of your country’s Independence Day and am pleased to convey my best wishes.

I wish you robust health and happiness, and the Government of Azerbaijan and the friendly people of Azerbaijan progress and prosperity.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem," the letter reads.