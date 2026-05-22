King of Bahrain congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"May the peace, blessings, and mercy of Allah be upon you,

As you celebrate the Republic Day of your friendly country, we are pleased to extend to Your Excellency, on our behalf and on behalf of the people and government of the Kingdom of Bahrain, our heartfelt congratulations, and best regards on this national occasion.

We wish Your Excellency abundant health and happiness, and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan further progress and prosperity.

I willingly assure Your Excellency of my highest consideration," the letter reads.