569 NGOs from 103 countries sign Baku Declaration on WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Baku Declaration on WUF13 was prepared at the initiative and with the organization of the “Global South NGO Platform”, Trend reports.

The document was opened for signature by foreign NGO representatives participating in WUF13. A total of 569 NGO representatives from 103 countries signed the Baku Declaration.

The document states:

“We, the representatives of civil society organizations gathered in Baku within the framework of WUF13, declare the following:

- We congratulate Azerbaijan on the successful organization of WUF13, as well as on its significant contribution to international urban dialogue and cooperation. The Leaders’ Summit, held for the first time in the history of the forum, elevated urban development issues to a new political level, placing them among the priorities of the international agenda;

- At a time when urbicide, culturicide, and ecocide are manifesting themselves in various parts of the world, Azerbaijan’s experience in post-conflict recovery and reconstruction serves as an important methodological example for the international community. In this regard, we propose recognizing the ‘Azerbaijani experience’ as an international benchmark for the reconstruction of post-conflict regions worldwide and as a key reference point at international forums in this field;

- The NGO Forum, held in Baku for the first time in WUF history, marked a new stage in civil society participation within the WUF process;

- The convening of the first General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform (GSNP), which brings together more than 1,000 NGOs from different countries, as well as the formation of its leadership, represents a historic stage in the institutional consolidation of global civil society. This Declaration, adopted through the GSNP network, serves as an act of global solidarity in support of affordable housing and inclusive urban development. We call on UN-Habitat to continue supporting this initiative, recognize GSNP as WUF’s official civil society partner, and make this model a permanent component of future forums. We also propose establishing a Knowledge Center for Global South Cities to systematize and share successful urban development practices;

- Addressing all international partners from Baku, we urge them to support people-centered urban policies and to act in a more coordinated manner for the sake of urban resilience, sustainable development, and inclusive societies;

- Based on the Letter of Intent concerning the development of joint operational rules for future WUF sessions grounded in the WUF13 experience, we promote the organization of forums in accordance with the ‘Baku Standard.’”

The Baku Declaration was adopted three days after the “WUF13 NGO Forum,” which was held for the first time in WUF history on May 19 this year in partnership with the “Global South NGO Platform” (GSNP) and organized by Azerbaijan’s State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations. During discussions at the “WUF13 NGO Forum,” attended by around 800 foreign and local NGO representatives, it was proposed to establish the Urban wing of GSNP composed of local and foreign NGOs represented at WUF13.

At the opening ceremony of the “WUF13 NGO Forum,” Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anacláudia Rossbach stated that the forum was a historic event for WUF. Director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation Dima Al-Khatib described the “Global South NGO Platform” as a fantastic project and congratulated Azerbaijan on establishing the platform in Baku. Former Secretary of the UN-Habitat Governing Council Christian Mensah congratulated GSNP on creating a civil society hub for local and foreign NGOs within WUF13. According to him, amid the current complex international environment, the “Bandung Principles” are once again gaining relevance, and this event is a real manifestation of applying those principles in the sphere of cooperation and multilateral partnership.

