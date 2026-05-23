Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding intergovernmental cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 23. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan discussed prospects for expanding intergovernmental cooperation and coordination within regional and international platforms, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held in Ashgabat as part of Bektenov’s visit to participate in a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations based on equality, mutual respect, and support.

The parties also highlighted active cooperation within international organizations, including the UN, OSCE, CIS, and ECO, as well as within regional mechanisms such as the Consultative Meetings of Central Asian Heads of State and the “Central Asia Plus” format.

President Berdimuhamedov also recalled his participation in the Regional Environmental Summit “RES2026 EXPO” held in Astana on April 22, describing the event as an important step in developing interstate cooperation.