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Kazakhstan expands digital testing of healthcare system in its Karaganda region

Economy Materials 23 May 2026 12:29 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan expands digital testing of healthcare system in its Karaganda region
Photo: UK Crown Commercial Service
Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
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ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 23. Kazakhstan is testing a new digital healthcare system in clinics of its Karaganda region aimed at improving efficiency of medical services and optimizing healthcare management processes, Trend reports via the Kazakh government’s draft legislation portal.

The pilot implementation is being carried out under a regulatory framework approved by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare, with the system introduced in selected outpatient facilities in the Karaganda region as part of broader sector digitalization measures.

The new platform is designed to automate patient data processing, improve interconnectivity between medical institutions, and enhance analytical capabilities in healthcare management, contributing to reduced administrative burden and improved service delivery efficiency.

The project forms part of Kazakhstan’s wider digital transformation agenda in the healthcare sector, which focuses on introducing unified digital infrastructure and expanding the use of data-driven management tools in medical services.

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