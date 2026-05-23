Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss transport, logistics cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 23. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed cooperation in transport and logistics, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov held in Ashgabat as part of Aripov’s visit to participate in a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

During the meeting, the sides noted that transport and logistics remain among the promising areas of Turkmen-Uzbek cooperation, emphasizing that the favorable geographical position of both countries creates broad opportunities for implementing joint projects in this sphere.

President Berdimuhamedov noted that Uzbekistan’s participation in the CIS meeting reflects the country’s commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial multilateral cooperation within the Commonwealth.

The sides also highlighted the strategic nature of Turkmen-Uzbek relations and discussed cooperation within international and regional organizations, including the UN, OSCE, ECO, and CIS.