Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament visits Azerbaijan's Consulate General in St. Petersburg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, as part of her working visit to the Russian Federation, visited the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visited the bust of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people and founder of the modern, independent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, inside the administrative building of the Consulate General, and placed floral bouquets before it.

While speaking with the staff of the Consulate General, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova presented the consulate with books dedicated to the life and activities of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Following the meeting, an official reception dedicated to May 28 – Independence Day was hosted by the Consulate General.

Speakers at the event highlighted the historical significance of Independence Day in the history of Azerbaijani statehood, the country's path of development, and the milestones achieved during its modern years of independence. Additionally, video presentations were screened showcasing the achievements won by Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the worthy successor to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The festive event continued with a concert program featuring performances by prominent Azerbaijani cultural and art figures.