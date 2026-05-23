Turkmenistan, Tajikistan discuss cooperation in energy, transport sectors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 23. Turkmenistan and Tajikistan discussed cooperation in energy, transport, agriculture, and trade, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda held in Ashgabat as part of Rasulzoda’s visit to participate in a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

During the meeting, the sides highlighted electricity, transport, agriculture, trade, as well as joint infrastructure and investment projects among the promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

President Berdimuhamedov noted that Tajikistan’s participation in the CIS meeting reflects the country’s commitment to further strengthening multilateral cooperation within the Commonwealth.

The sides also emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral relations based on equality, mutual respect, and trust, as well as cooperation within international organizations, including the UN, ECO, and CIS.

Particular attention was also paid to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.