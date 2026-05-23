Iran's Ardabil governor emphasizes development of economic diplomacy with neighbors as priority

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Developing economic diplomacy with neighboring countries remains a top priority for the Ardabil province in northwestern Iran, with concerted efforts being made to generate added value in this direction, Masoud Emami-Yeganeh, the Governor of Iran's Ardabil province, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, products worth $80 million were exported from the Ardabil province to various countries during the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2025 through March 20, 2026).

Emami-Yeganeh noted that products from the Ardabil province are primarily exported to the Caucasus countries and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The governor stated that Ardabil is progressing toward development by leveraging its unique capabilities in the agricultural, industrial, and mining sectors, and has the potential to transform into one of the main trading hubs in northwestern Iran.

"Currently, efforts are being made to advance the economic development of the province by increasing support for exporters and removing existing obstacles," he added.

Iran's Ardabil province borders Azerbaijan. The sole border crossing checkpoint in this province is the Bilasuvar customs post.