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Military Attachés visit Azerbaijan's State Border Service (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 23 May 2026 15:28 (UTC +04:00)
Military Attachés visit Azerbaijan's State Border Service (PHOTO)
Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. In accordance with the action plan approved by the Minister of Defense for 2026, a familiarization visit to the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan was organized for foreign states’ military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the ministry.

The visit, organized by the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, was attended by 26 representatives of military attaché offices from 18 countries.

As part of the event, the guests were informed about the activities of the State Border Service and later visited the Museum of Political Repression Victims.

Military Attachés visit Azerbaijan's State Border Service (PHOTO)
Military Attachés visit Azerbaijan's State Border Service (PHOTO)
Military Attachés visit Azerbaijan's State Border Service (PHOTO)
Military Attachés visit Azerbaijan's State Border Service (PHOTO)
Military Attachés visit Azerbaijan's State Border Service (PHOTO)
Military Attachés visit Azerbaijan's State Border Service (PHOTO)

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