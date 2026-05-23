Azerbaijan sheds light on number of e-registered trees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. More than 87,000 trees have been electronically registered in Azerbaijan, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov said in an interview with Trend International News Agency and ARB24 TV channel.

"A digital accounting of trees is being carried out in the country. Currently, more than 87,000 trees have been entered into the electronic system, and information about their condition can be obtained via QR code," he explained.

The minister noted that since 2025, work has been started on digital registration of trees in cities. Mainly in the center of Baku, trees are coded, and special signs are installed on them. Through the QR code, citizens can obtain complete information about that tree by phone, and even express their position or suggestion.

"This is considered by the relevant departments of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, applications are responded to, and appropriate measures are taken if necessary. Such practices exist in many countries, but we have further improved this process. Registration has been organized on a general map through the agac.az website. This system allows to detect the location of the tree by reading the QR code or entering the code on the tree into the site.

The pilot project has started in the Sabail district, and more than 87,000 trees have already been registered. Interest in the project has also been shown in other cities; these works have also been started in Sumgayit, Ganja, and Mingachevir," he added.