Iran parliament speaker says nation refuses to yield on its rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Iran will not ignore the rights of its people and the state, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, said during a meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Trend reports.

​According to Ghalibaf, just as Iran defended itself in war, it will strive to secure and defend its rights through diplomacy.

​Ghalibaf noted that during the ceasefire achieved through Pakistan's mediation, the United States imposed a naval blockade against Iran and now intends to lift it.

​"The Iranian Armed Forces have carried out recovery and reinforcement work during the ceasefire in such a manner that if war breaks out again, it will be much harsher for the opposing side," he added.

​During the meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir stated that the state of Pakistan wishes the best for Iran in the future.

As a result of the war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran from February 28 through April 7, the free passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz was significantly restricted.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.