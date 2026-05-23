Turkmenistan, Japan discuss environmental protection and green energy

Photo: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 23. Turkmenistan and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in environmental protection and the promotion of advanced green energy technologies, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and Princess Takamado of Japan’s Imperial Family.

During the talks, the sides also exchanged views on key areas of bilatereal partnership, including education, sports, culture, and sustainable development.

Earlier, in March, Ambassador Bayramov and Ayano Kunimitsu, Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, reviewed the implementation of bilateral agreements and identified strategic sectors for future collaboration, highlighting progress achieved through recent high-level visits.

The Turkmen delegation also reiterated its readiness to host a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a mutually convenient time.