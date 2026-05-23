Azerbaijani minister shares details on coverage of reforestation activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Reforestation activities were carried out on a total of 40,000 hectares in Azerbaijan from 2020 to 2026, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov said in an interview with Trend International News Agency and ARB24 TV channel.

According to him, in recent years, large-scale reforestation measures have been implemented in the country. Currently, new afforestation projects are also being implemented in the liberated territories.

"It's clear that one of the most important issues on the agenda is the restoration of forest areas in the liberated territories. In this context, it is planned to restore 110 hectares of forest land in the Lachin district, and the implementation of the project is expected to start towards the end of this year.

In general, the cultivation of seedlings is one of the most important tasks ahead in the field of forestry. Forest restoration is carried out both by growing and planting young seedlings and by direct seed sowing. The level of completion is higher in forest areas restored by the seedling planting method," the minister noted.