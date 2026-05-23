Sea Breeze pavilion drew major international interest at concluded WUF13 in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The "Sea Breeze" pavilion, organized within the "Urban Expo" exhibition area at the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), has drawn significant interest from foreign visitors, Trend reports.

The residential buildings, hotels, commercial properties, and diverse infrastructure concepts showcased as part of the project were observed with great attention and curiosity.

Gordon Rasai, a visitor from Nepal, noted that the projects on display deeply impressed him as an engineer: "I work as an engineer at Poke Nepal. The projects here amazed me. I felt as though I was visiting a real construction site. The residential, commercial, and business spaces under development look unique. I am very pleased to have visited this area."

Riyad Abdulov, a sales specialist at "Sea Breeze Real Estate," provided general information about the stand and the projects on display. According to him, work has already been carried out on a 750-hectare area under the first phase.

Abdulov stated that the project will expand in the second phase to cover an area of approximately 1,000 hectares: "The coastline stretches 7 kilometers, and according to future development plans, this figure is projected to increase up to 23 kilometers. In terms of scale, this brings the project close to a level comparable to Manhattan in New York. The construction of various residential, commercial, and infrastructure facilities is planned within the framework of the project. Among them, the 'Cipriani Tower' holds a special place. Standing at a height of 323 meters, this building will become the tallest structure in Azerbaijan."

The sales specialist added that the "Royale Casino" project was also presented at the stand: "This facility is planned to be the largest casino in Europe and the fifth largest in the world, forming an essential part of the Sea Breeze complex."

He also emphasized that foreign visitors are showing particular attention and interest in the project, with expectations for an increase in future tourist flows and international guests.