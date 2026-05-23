Iranian President urges full caution in negotiations with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Past experience shows that Iran must remain completely cautious in its negotiations with the United States, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Trend reports.

​According to Pezeshkian, war has never brought benefits to any side involved.

​"The United States cannot win this war. Countries across the region and the world could face severe damage from this conflict," the Iranian president noted.

​During the meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir stated that, fortunately, the negotiation process between the United States and Iran is progressing well. He emphasized that Pakistan's sole objective is to prevent the recurrence and continuation of confrontation and war in the region, and to restore stability.

​Munir expressed hope that the ongoing discussions would quickly lead to a successful outcome beneficial to Iran and all participating nations.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.