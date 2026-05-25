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New group of former IDPs arrives home to Azerbaijan's Shukurbayli village

Society Materials 25 May 2026 06:48 (UTC +04:00)
New group of former IDPs arrives home to Azerbaijan's Shukurbayli village
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to Shukurbayli village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 119 families, comprising 535 people, have been resettled to Shukurbayli village.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

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