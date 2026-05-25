Trump says Iran deal not yet fully negotiated

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The deal with Iran isn’t fully negotiated yet, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, Trend reports.

According to him, if a deal with Tehran is concluded, it will be a good and proper one, unlike the agreement reached under the 44th US President Barack Obama. Trump noted that the previous administration provided Iran with massive amounts of cash and open path to a Nuclear Weapon.

The US President also emphasized that the current negotiations differ significantly from the previous approach, but the details of a possible agreement are still unknown, since the document has not yet been agreed upon.