Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has expressed condolences to Pakistan, the publication of MFA on X says, Trend reports.

“We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack targeting a train in Quetta, Pakistan, which resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives and left many others injured.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and express our solidarity with the people and Government of brotherly Pakistan during this difficult time.

Such acts of terrorism can never be justified and must be unequivocally rejected in all their forms and manifestations,” the publication reads.