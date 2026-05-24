Azerbaijani wrestlers win 6 medals at European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The U15 European Wrestling Championship has concluded in the Bulgarian city of Samokov, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation said, Trend reports.

Five Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers reached the podium on the final day of competition.

Yusif Abdullayev (38 kg), who had won all of his matches before the final ahead of schedule, maintained his winning form in the decisive bout as well. The Azerbaijani wrestler defeated Rezi Yobidze with a commanding 10:0 score to become European champion.

Elman Ismayilov (41 kg) lost to Bulgaria’s Simeon Velikov 4:15 in the final and claimed the silver medal.

Muhammad Karimov (44 kg) defeated Belarusian wrestler Aleksandr Gamov 16:6 to secure a bronze medal.

Adam Guliyev (52 kg) lost 7:9 to Russian wrestler Badruddin Magomedov in the final and finished the tournament in second place.

Yusif Huseynov (62 kg) defeated Russia’s Zaur Nazhmudinov 5:0 in the bronze medal match.

Thus, Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestling team won a total of six medals at the continental championship. It should be recalled that Elvin Najafzadeh (85 kg) climbed to the top step of the podium a day earlier.

