WUF13 served as important platform for global discussions about future of cities - ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. At the 25th International “White City Ashgabat-2026” exhibition and conference held in Ashgabat, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov, delivered a speech on Azerbaijan’s projects in urban planning, architecture, sustainable development, and the significance of the WUF13 event, Trend reports.

In his speech, Ambassador Gismat Gozalov stated that Azerbaijan’s traditions in urban planning and architecture have a rich history spanning many centuries. He noted that Azerbaijani cities located along the Silk Road historically developed as important centers of trade, craftsmanship, and culture. Azerbaijan lies between Europe and Asia and has always been a place where East meets West, while Azerbaijani architecture reflects a synthesis of Eastern and Western traditions.

Gozalov also noted that by the decree of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, the year 2026 has been declared the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in the country. The ambassador emphasized that Baku’s hosting in recent years of prestigious international events such as COP29 and the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) demonstrates Azerbaijan’s active role on global platforms, its contribution to cooperation in urbanization, and its position as a reliable partner.

The speech also highlighted that in the modern era, urban planning issues have become one of the most complex fields directly connected with urbanization, climate change, social inclusion, transportation systems, and digital governance. In this regard, discussions held on international platforms provide important opportunities for determining future directions of urban development, promoting sustainable solutions, and studying the experiences of different countries. From this perspective, WUF13 held in Baku served as an important platform for global discussions about the future of cities.

The ambassador stressed that during WUF13, the effects of rapid urbanization on cities, climate, economies, and governance processes were discussed, while innovative solutions for building safer, more sustainable, and inclusive cities were presented. Gismat Gozalov also noted that for the first time, a Leaders’ Summit Meeting was organized in Baku within the framework of the forum, emphasizing its significance in determining strategic priorities for the future of cities and strengthening international cooperation.

Gismat Gozalov stated that a delegation led by Deryageldi Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of Arkadag City under the President of Turkmenistan, participated in WUF13. He also pointed out that among the national pavilions presented at the Urban Expo exhibition held within the framework of WUF13 was Turkmenistan’s pavilion titled “Smart city-smart future,” showcasing the country’s approaches to urban planning, sustainable development, and modern urbanization.

In addition, the ambassador touched upon the reconstruction, urban planning, and restoration works being carried out in Azerbaijan, including in Karabakh. He stated that large-scale projects based on modern urban planning principles, sustainable development approaches, and the concepts of “smart city” and “smart village” are being implemented in the country. Gismat Gozalov noted that these projects cover important areas such as increasing energy efficiency, developing digital infrastructure, managing transportation systems, integrating utility and energy networks, implementing environmental monitoring systems, and ensuring public safety. The reconstruction and restoration efforts in Karabakh were presented as one of the practical examples of Azerbaijan’s modern urban planning approach.

He emphasized that the urban development projects being implemented in Karabakh aim to transform settlements into modern, sustainable, and comfortable living environments.

The ambassador also stated that the urban planning projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan represent important steps toward modernization and sustainable development. It was noted that these projects demonstrate the special place cities occupy in the modern development agendas of both countries. Gismat Gozalov also mentioned that Turkmenistan’s Arkadag city was built based on the “smart city” concept and has been formed as a sustainable urban model equipped with modern technologies.