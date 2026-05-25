Kazakhstan sees growth in passenger transportation in Jan-Apr 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 25. Kazakhstan transported 661.2 million passengers in January–April 2026, up 8.7% compared to the same period in 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan showed that passenger turnover reached 29.1 billion passenger-kilometers during the reporting period, increasing by 4.6% year-on-year.

Passenger turnover rose in a number of regions and cities, including Shymkent by 26%, Almaty by 21.9%, Kostanay Region by 59.6%, Akmola Region by 24.1%, Zhambyl Region by 19.9%, Karaganda Region by 18.3%, Almaty Region by 17.2%, Zhetisu Region by 16.7%, West Kazakhstan Region by 5.1%, North Kazakhstan Region by 4.7%, Abai Region by 4.5%, Turkestan Region by 2%, Kyzylorda Region by 1.7%, and Aktobe Region by 1.5%.

According to the statistics agency, the physical volume index of services in the transportation and warehousing sector reached 112% in January–April 2026 compared to the same period last year.