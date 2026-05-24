Azerbaijani wrestlers win two more medals at European U-15 Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The European U-15 Championship is coming to an end in the Bulgarian city of Samokov, Trend reports.

On the fourth day of the competition, two more Azerbaijani wrestlers climbed onto the podium.

Elvin Najafzade (85 kg) faced Russia's Ibrahim Magomedov in the final. The bout was a tense affair. Our compatriot was trailing 1-4, but he persevered and managed to stage a comeback. Thanks to points scored in the final seconds, he won 5-4 and became the European Freestyle Wrestling Champion.

Gyulai Khasmamedova (36 kg) lost to Russian Elizaveta Kirillova in the decisive bout and won the silver medal.

Thus, the number of medals won by Azerbaijani wrestlers at the current tournament reached six: 4 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.