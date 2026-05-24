Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The price of an ounce of gold (31.1 grams) in Azerbaijan decreased by 22.7 manat ($13.3), or 0.3%, over the week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average price of one ounce of gold increased by 257.03 manat ($151.19), or 3.2%, compared to the previous week, standing at 7,689 manat ($4,522).

Gold ounce value change May 11 - May 18 7,721.03 manat ($4,541.8) May 12 8,010 manat ($4,710) May 19 7,722.5 manat ($4,542.7) May 13 7,988 manat ($4,698) May 20 7,588.7 manat ($4,463.9) May 14 7,994 manat ($4,702) May 21 7,716.4 manat ($4,539.06) May 15 7,828 manat ($4,600) May 22 7,698.2 manat ($4,528.35) Average weekly rate 7,955 manat ($4,680) Average weekly rate 7,689.4 manat ($4,523.18)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.87 manat ($1.10), or 1.5%. The average price of one ounce of silver for the week compared to the previous week dropped by 16.08 manat ($9.46), or 11.1%, to 128.4 manat ($75.5).

Silver ounce value change May 11 - May 18 128.3 manat ($75.47) May 12 146 manat ($85.88) May 19 129.7 manat ($76.29) May 13 146.7 manat ($86) May 20 125.2 manat ($73.65) May 14 147.69 manat ($86.9) May 21 128.7 manat ($75.71) May 15 137 manat ($80.6) May 22 130.2 manat ($76.59) Average weekly rate 144.5 ($85) Average weekly rate 128.4 manat ($75.53)

The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 14.6 manat ($8.59), or 0.4%. The average price of one ounce of platinum went down by 233.5 manat ($137.3), or 6.6%, compared to the previous week, to 3,321 manat ($1,953).

Platinum ounce value change May 11 - May 18 3,348.7 manat ($1,969.82) May 12 3,560 manat ($2,090) May 19 3,356.2 manat ($1,974.24) May 13 3,588 manat ($2,110) May 20 3,267.4 manat ($1,922) May 14 3,636 manat ($2,059) May 21 3,301.1 manat ($1,941.82) May 15 3,434 manat ($2,020) May 22 3,334.1 manat ($1,961.24) Average weekly rate 3,554 manat ($2,090) Average weekly rate 3,321.5 manat ($1,953.82)

During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 37.6 manat ($22.12), or 1.6%. The average price of one ounce of palladium went down by 163.3 manat ($96.06), or 6.5%, compared to the previous week, to 2,357 manat ($1,386).

Palladium ounce value change May 11 - May 18 2,381.7 manat ($1,401) May 12 2,547 manat ($1,498) May 19 2,385.5 manat ($1,403.24) May 13 2,538 manat ($1,490) May 20 2,325.1 manat ($1,367.71) May 14 2,552 manat ($1,501) May 21 2,327.2 manat ($1,368.94) May 15 2,425 manat ($1,430) May 22 2,344.1 manat ($1,378.88) Average weekly rate 2,516 manat ($1,480) Average weekly rate 2,352.7 manat ($1,383.94)

Since May 11 was a non-working day in Azerbaijan due to a holiday, data for that date hasn't been released.