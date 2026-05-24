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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 24 May 2026 23:49 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The price of an ounce of gold (31.1 grams) in Azerbaijan decreased by 22.7 manat ($13.3), or 0.3%, over the week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average price of one ounce of gold increased by 257.03 manat ($151.19), or 3.2%, compared to the previous week, standing at 7,689 manat ($4,522).

Gold ounce value change

May 11

-

May 18

7,721.03 manat ($4,541.8)

May 12

 8,010 manat ($4,710)

May 19

7,722.5 manat ($4,542.7)

May 13

 7,988 manat ($4,698)

May 20

7,588.7 manat ($4,463.9)

May 14

 7,994 manat ($4,702)

May 21

7,716.4 manat ($4,539.06)

May 15

 7,828 manat ($4,600)

May 22

7,698.2 manat ($4,528.35)
Average weekly rate 7,955 manat ($4,680) Average weekly rate

7,689.4 manat ($4,523.18)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.87 manat ($1.10), or 1.5%. The average price of one ounce of silver for the week compared to the previous week dropped by 16.08 manat ($9.46), or 11.1%, to 128.4 manat ($75.5).

Silver ounce value change

May 11

-

May 18

128.3 manat ($75.47)

May 12

 146 manat ($85.88)

May 19

129.7 manat ($76.29)

May 13

 146.7 manat ($86)

May 20

125.2 manat ($73.65)

May 14

 147.69 manat ($86.9)

May 21

128.7 manat ($75.71)

May 15

 137 manat ($80.6)

May 22

130.2 manat ($76.59)
Average weekly rate 144.5 ($85) Average weekly rate

128.4 manat ($75.53)

The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 14.6 manat ($8.59), or 0.4%. The average price of one ounce of platinum went down by 233.5 manat ($137.3), or 6.6%, compared to the previous week, to 3,321 manat ($1,953).

Platinum ounce value change

May 11

-

May 18

3,348.7 manat ($1,969.82)

May 12

 3,560 manat ($2,090)

May 19

3,356.2 manat ($1,974.24)

May 13

 3,588 manat ($2,110)

May 20

3,267.4 manat ($1,922)

May 14

 3,636 manat ($2,059)

May 21

3,301.1 manat ($1,941.82)

May 15

 3,434 manat ($2,020)

May 22

3,334.1 manat ($1,961.24)
Average weekly rate 3,554 manat ($2,090) Average weekly rate

3,321.5 manat ($1,953.82)

During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 37.6 manat ($22.12), or 1.6%. The average price of one ounce of palladium went down by 163.3 manat ($96.06), or 6.5%, compared to the previous week, to 2,357 manat ($1,386).

Palladium ounce value change

May 11

-

May 18

2,381.7 manat ($1,401)

May 12

 2,547 manat ($1,498)

May 19

2,385.5 manat ($1,403.24)

May 13

 2,538 manat ($1,490)

May 20

2,325.1 manat ($1,367.71)

May 14

 2,552 manat ($1,501)

May 21

2,327.2 manat ($1,368.94)

May 15

 2,425 manat ($1,430)

May 22

2,344.1 manat ($1,378.88)
Average weekly rate 2,516 manat ($1,480) Average weekly rate

2,352.7 manat ($1,383.94)

Since May 11 was a non-working day in Azerbaijan due to a holiday, data for that date hasn't been released.

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