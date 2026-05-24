Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The price of an ounce of gold (31.1 grams) in Azerbaijan decreased by 22.7 manat ($13.3), or 0.3%, over the week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The weighted average price of one ounce of gold increased by 257.03 manat ($151.19), or 3.2%, compared to the previous week, standing at 7,689 manat ($4,522).
|Gold ounce value change
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 18
|
7,721.03 manat ($4,541.8)
|
May 12
|8,010 manat ($4,710)
|
May 19
|
7,722.5 manat ($4,542.7)
|
May 13
|7,988 manat ($4,698)
|
May 20
|
7,588.7 manat ($4,463.9)
|
May 14
|7,994 manat ($4,702)
|
May 21
|
7,716.4 manat ($4,539.06)
|
May 15
|7,828 manat ($4,600)
|
May 22
|
7,698.2 manat ($4,528.35)
|Average weekly rate
|7,955 manat ($4,680)
|Average weekly rate
|
7,689.4 manat ($4,523.18)
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.87 manat ($1.10), or 1.5%. The average price of one ounce of silver for the week compared to the previous week dropped by 16.08 manat ($9.46), or 11.1%, to 128.4 manat ($75.5).
|
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 18
|
128.3 manat ($75.47)
|
May 12
|146 manat ($85.88)
|
May 19
|
129.7 manat ($76.29)
|
May 13
|146.7 manat ($86)
|
May 20
|
125.2 manat ($73.65)
|
May 14
|147.69 manat ($86.9)
|
May 21
|
128.7 manat ($75.71)
|
May 15
|137 manat ($80.6)
|
May 22
|
130.2 manat ($76.59)
|Average weekly rate
|144.5 ($85)
|Average weekly rate
|
128.4 manat ($75.53)
The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 14.6 manat ($8.59), or 0.4%. The average price of one ounce of platinum went down by 233.5 manat ($137.3), or 6.6%, compared to the previous week, to 3,321 manat ($1,953).
|Platinum ounce value change
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 18
|
3,348.7 manat ($1,969.82)
|
May 12
|3,560 manat ($2,090)
|
May 19
|
3,356.2 manat ($1,974.24)
|
May 13
|3,588 manat ($2,110)
|
May 20
|
3,267.4 manat ($1,922)
|
May 14
|3,636 manat ($2,059)
|
May 21
|
3,301.1 manat ($1,941.82)
|
May 15
|3,434 manat ($2,020)
|
May 22
|
3,334.1 manat ($1,961.24)
|Average weekly rate
|3,554 manat ($2,090)
|Average weekly rate
|
3,321.5 manat ($1,953.82)
During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 37.6 manat ($22.12), or 1.6%. The average price of one ounce of palladium went down by 163.3 manat ($96.06), or 6.5%, compared to the previous week, to 2,357 manat ($1,386).
|Palladium ounce value change
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 18
|
2,381.7 manat ($1,401)
|
May 12
|2,547 manat ($1,498)
|
May 19
|
2,385.5 manat ($1,403.24)
|
May 13
|2,538 manat ($1,490)
|
May 20
|
2,325.1 manat ($1,367.71)
|
May 14
|2,552 manat ($1,501)
|
May 21
|
2,327.2 manat ($1,368.94)
|
May 15
|2,425 manat ($1,430)
|
May 22
|
2,344.1 manat ($1,378.88)
|Average weekly rate
|2,516 manat ($1,480)
|Average weekly rate
|
2,352.7 manat ($1,383.94)
Since May 11 was a non-working day in Azerbaijan due to a holiday, data for that date hasn't been released.