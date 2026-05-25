Kazakhstan sets timeline for data center valley construction project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 25. Full-cycle construction works on the Data Center Valley project in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar region will begin in June 2026, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

This was announced during a meeting on the current status of the project, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

At present, geodetic works have been completed at the site in Ekibastuz, while engineering and geological surveys are ongoing, along with excavation works for future modular units. Construction equipment and personnel have been mobilized.

The sides also reviewed approaches in the fields of power generation, data storage and processing, and information security, taking into account international best practices and requirements of technology partners.

As reported, a pool of potential participants for the project has been formed, including global technology leaders, hyperscalers, and leading international companies in artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

The project also includes the development of a local AI ecosystem, research initiatives, workforce training, and joint startup support programs in artificial intelligence based on the international center alem.ai.

Following the meeting, Bektenov instructed relevant government agencies and development institutions to accelerate progress across all areas. Concrete results of the project implementation are to be presented to the Prime Minister within one month.

In early May 2026, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Kazakhtelecom, and the UAE-based technology company Presight have signed a trilateral memorandum to establish the Kazakhstan Data Center Valley project.