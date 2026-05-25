Russian president to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 25. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on May 27–29 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

During the talks, the heads of state will discuss the current state and prospects for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

On May 28, the Eurasian Economic Forum will be held with the participation of heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union. On May 29, a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place.