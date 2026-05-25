Turkmenistan, UN hold roundtable on smart, sustainable cities

Photo: The press service of the Turkmen Government.

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 25. Turkmenistan and the United Nations held a high-level roundtable on development of smart and sustainable cities as part of the “White City Ashgabat 2026” international exhibition and conference, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The session, titled “From Global Dialogue to Practical Implementation: Sustainable, Inclusive and Smart Cities,” brought together representatives of UN agencies, development banks, diplomatic missions, municipal authorities, urban planning experts, and youth organizations.

Participants discussed integrated urban planning models, financing of resilient infrastructure, energy-efficient city systems, low-carbon public transport, digital municipal services, and development of clean energy solutions for urban areas.

The discussions also focused on the economic role of cities in regional integration and climate adaptation, with participants emphasizing the importance of coordinated development of transport, housing, utilities, and digital infrastructure.