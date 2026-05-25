Azerbaijan plays important role in development of Middle Corridor – UNCTAD Sec-Gen (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Azerbaijan plays an important role in the development of logistics, infrastructure, and transport connectivity within the Middle Corridor and other regional projects, Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), told Trend.

According to Grynspan, Azerbaijan is becoming one of the significant new participants on the global platform, serving as an important bridge between Europe and Asia.

"Azerbaijan is an important voice, an important bridge, and a country striving to achieve consensus," she noted.

The UNCTAD Secretary-General also highly praised the activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, emphasizing its role in strengthening international dialogue.

She reiterated that Azerbaijan plays a major role in the development of logistics, infrastructure, and regional connectivity, not only within the Middle Corridor but also in other projects.

Furthermore, she highlighted Azerbaijan's high potential in the field of green energy, noting that she was particularly impressed by plans to provide renewable energy to territories slated for restoration and resettlement as part of the peace process.

"If Azerbaijan can invest in renewable energy, the country can become a very important player in sustainable energy," the UNCTAD Secretary-General said.

Grynspan recalled that Azerbaijan currently exports gas to 16 countries.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through a number of countries in the region and connects Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and runs through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes, connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.