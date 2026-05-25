PASHA Bank concludes past year with strong financial performance – chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. PASHA Bank's assets increased by 14% year-on-year to reach 9.8 billion manat ($5.7 billion) last year, Javid Guliyev, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Bank, announced during a press conference dedicated to the bank's 2025 financial results, Trend reports.

"Last year, PASHA Bank's assets grew by 14% compared to the previous year, totaling 9.8 billion manat ($5.7 billion). The bank's total interest income rose by 13%, exceeding 567 million manat ($333.5 million), while non-interest income grew by 9% to surpass 101 million manat ($59.4 million). Furthermore, in 2025, the bank's investment securities portfolio expanded by 42%, crossing the 2.5 billion manat ($1.47 billion) mark," the chairman emphasized.