Baku Energy Week to host D-8 ministerial meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Baku Energy Week will host the first-ever D-8 ministerial meeting, Amil Hasanov, head of the Public Relations and Information Security Department at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, announced at a press conference dedicated to Baku Energy Week and the TransLogistica Caspian exhibition, Trend reports.

He said Baku Energy Week traces its origins to the “Caspian Oil and Gas” exhibition, which has been held for more than 30 years.

Hasanov noted that this year’s event will bring together representatives from various countries, including government officials, international organizations, and leading global companies.

He said the forum has evolved into a platform not only for energy discussions but also for topics such as green energy, energy security, innovative technologies, and sustainable development.

According to the ministry, the program will include multiple thematic sessions, including a ministerial plenary on international cooperation for a sustainable and diversified energy future, as well as discussions on natural gas markets, energy transition, green energy, regional integration, hydrogen, data centers, and small modular reactors.

Hasanov also announced that a D-8 ministerial meeting will be held for the first time as part of Baku Energy Week.

In addition, the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy, together with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), will organize a ministerial dialogue on advancing the transition to renewable energy in Central Asia.