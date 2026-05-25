Tehran welcomes neighbors' efforts to de-escalate regional tensions - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Iran welcomes the role and dedicated efforts of neighboring countries directed at de-escalating regional tensions, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced during a press conference held in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to the spokesperson, Türkiye, as a neighboring nation, has consistently put forward valuable efforts in this direction, which Iran highly appreciates.

Baghaei stated that Iran envisions a comprehensive halt to conflicts across all tracks, including Lebanon, as a core provision of any potential agreement.

The ministry official further emphasized that current discussions between Iran and the United States focus specifically on ending the military conflict. He clarified that Iran's nuclear program remains excluded from these specific tracks, noting that no detailed negotiations regarding the nuclear dossier have taken place within this framework.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.