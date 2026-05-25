Uzbekistan, China advance tourism partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 25. At the III Interregional Forum “Uzbekistan–China” held in the Chinese city of Xi’an, Chairman of the Tourism Committee A.Akkulov held talks with Vice President of Chinese company Fei Jing Tourism Wei Jie, General Director of Winner Hydrogen transport company Luo Tianshi, and Deputy General Director of Shaanxi Tourism Group Zhao Yuewang, on expanding the cooperation in the tourism sector, Trend reports, citing the committee.

During discussions with Fei Jing Tourism, the parties focused on attracting high-end Chinese tourists to Uzbekistan and expanding the company’s operations in the country’s tourism sector. The company expressed interest in managing hotels with a minimum capacity of 80 rooms, as well as introducing Chinese 4- and 5-star hotel brands in Uzbekistan, targeting premium and business-class clients.

In talks with Winner Hydrogen, the sides explored projects aimed at expanding tourist transport services. Preliminary agreements were reached on establishing a center for comprehensive technical maintenance of buses, including Yutong, Golden Dragon, King Long and other models supplied to Uzbekistan’s tourism market.

Meetings with Shaanxi Tourism Group focused on increasing tourist flows from China’s Shaanxi Province and jointly implementing thematic parks and other tourism projects.

The company has already developed a “Silk Road” themed park in Xi’an covering 40 hectares, with a daily capacity of up to 40,000 visitors. The parties are currently exploring the possibility of implementing a similar “Silk Road” themed park project in Uzbekistan, particularly in the area adjacent to the Samarkand tourism center.