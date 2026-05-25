Major U.S. oil and gas companies to participate in Baku Energy Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Major oil and gas companies from the United States have expressed strong interest in the Baku Energy Forum and are expected to actively participate in the event, Naila Aliyeva, Project Director of Baku Energy Week, announced during a press conference dedicated to Baku Energy Week and the TransLogistica Caspian exhibition, Trend reports.

According to Aliyeva, Baku Energy Week integrates three major events: the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 14th International Caspian Power Exhibition, and the 31st Baku Energy Forum.

"This year, 274 companies from 45 countries have confirmed their participation in Baku Energy Week. Notably, 35% of these participants are attending the exhibition and forum for the first time," Aliyeva stated.

She further noted that Germany and Russia will be represented at the event with dedicated national pavilions.

The Project Director highlighted that the roster of prominent participants and sponsors includes global giants such as ABB, bp, ExxonMobil, Nobel Energy, SLB, TotalEnergies, Türkiye Petrolleri, Axpo, and other international corporations.

Additionally, Aliyeva announced that PASHA Bank serves as the official financial partner of the event, with Azeri-Yurd as the official automotive sponsor. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) joins as the intellectual partner of the forum, while Deloitte acts as the advisory partner.