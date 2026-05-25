Iran rejects intentions to impose Strait of Hormuz transit fees - Baghaei

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Iran does not levy fees on vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz and has no intention of introducing such transit duties, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei announced during a press conference held in Tehran today (May 25), Trend reports.

According to the spokesperson, the Iranian side maintains a dual focus regarding the strategic waterway.

Baghaei stated that, first, joint efforts by Iran and Oman to develop a mechanism ensuring the safe transit of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz represent a highly responsible step under international law. This initiative aligns with the national interests and security profiles of both coastal nations while benefiting global maritime commerce.

Second, Baghaei noted that alongside ongoing services provided to transiting ships, essential measures must be taken to protect the marine environment across the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman. He emphasized that these operations incur specific costs, creating a practical need to recover those expenditures.

"Iran and Oman continue to deploy responsible efforts, and we hope to achieve a final result soon," he added.

The conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran between February 28 and April 7 generated severe restrictions on the free navigation of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. Following those disruptions, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a new, strict maritime surveillance zone in the Strait of Hormuz on May 4.