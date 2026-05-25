Azerbaijan’s FM heads to New York for high-level UN Charter talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, departed for a working visit to New York City, United States, on May 25 to participate in the high-level session dedicated to the defense of the UN Charter, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to address a high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on May 26. The session will focus on "Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centric international system."

Furthermore, the foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with various high-ranking international officials during his stay in New York.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the primary UN body charged with maintaining international peace and security. Established in 1946, it has the unique power to deploy peacekeeping missions, impose economic sanctions, and authorize military force. Its binding resolutions mandate compliance from all member states.