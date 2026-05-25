Tajikistan, Inter-Parliamentary Union discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 25. Tajikistan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union discussed the further development of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

The discussions took place during a meeting on May 25 between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong.

The head of state welcomed the high-ranking guest to Tajikistan, where he arrived to participate in the 4th High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028”, and expressed appreciation for the active cooperation between the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Tajikistan on issues related to water resources and climate change.

As noted by the parties, the Inter-Parliamentary Union today serves as an effective platform for promoting peace initiatives and addressing global challenges worldwide.

The sides also emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy as an important tool for strengthening relations between states in matters related to transparency, the sustainability of democratic principles, ensuring sustainable development, and other international norms.

The meeting also featured a substantive exchange of views on the peaceful settlement of current global conflicts.