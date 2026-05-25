Uzbekistan hosts global conference on AI and Big Data in state auditing

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 25. Uzbekistan hosted an international conference on the digitalization of audit systems and the use of artificial intelligence in Big Data analysis on May 22–23, bringing together experts, auditors and technology specialists from more than 30 countries, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The event, organized by Uzbekistan’s Accounts Chamber, the Ministry of Digital Technologies and the Youth Affairs Agency, focused on integrating AI and advanced data technologies into state auditing and public administration.

The conference opened at the Youth Creativity Palace before continuing at IT Park Uzbekistan, where participants attended a GovTech exhibition featuring e-government services, digital platforms and innovative technologies designed to improve public services.

More than 50 auditors and experts representing international organizations, including members of INTOSAI and ASOSAI, took part in the forum.

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov highlighted ongoing reforms aimed at expanding the country’s IT sector and attracting foreign technology companies. He said major international firms operating as IT Park residents have significantly increased Uzbekistan’s IT service exports by benefiting from government incentives.

Ma Wenhui, deputy auditor general of China’s National Audit Office, praised Uzbekistan’s reform agenda and said Big Data technologies are reshaping both public administration and the future of state auditing.

The conference featured discussions on IT auditing, AI-powered audit systems, risk management, machine learning, remote auditing and fraud detection in public assets. Experts from KPMG, Turin Polytechnic University, Webster University and the Management Development Institute of Singapore participated in panel sessions.

Representatives from China, Hungary, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Latvia, the Czech Republic and Türkiye shared national case studies on automation and digital transformation in auditing. Hungarian delegates demonstrated a system capable of processing more than 164,000 pages of scanned documents overnight.

The event also included cultural and networking activities, tours of Tashkent landmarks and sports competitions held under the slogan “Unity of Audit and Sports.”

Officials described the conference as an important platform for strengthening international cooperation and accelerating the adoption of AI and Big Data technologies in Uzbekistan’s public audit system.