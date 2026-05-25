Azerbaijan reveals improvement coverage of irrigation systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Irrigation systems in Azerbaijan will be improved on an area of ​​nearly 500,000 hectares, Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency Zaur Mikayilov said at a meeting on agricultural issues chaired by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

According to Mikayilov, the reconstruction of the cascade of Sugovushan, Khachinchay, and Kondalanchay reservoirs and seven main irrigation canals, as well as the construction of the Zabukhchay reservoir, have been completed thanks to capital investments.

He noted that the reconstruction of the Sarsang reservoir, Ashaghi Mughan, as well as the Shirvan irrigation canal, the largest main canal in the country, the construction of the Yengija and Alijanchay reservoirs, has continued, and it's planned to begin the construction of the Bargushadchay and Hakarichay reservoirs.

"In addition, relevant preparatory work has been carried out on the reconstruction of the Karabakh irrigation canal and the construction of the Maiden Tower main irrigation canal with the involvement of international financial institutions. Along with this work, as you mentioned, more than 100,000 hectares of new land will be irrigated, and irrigation systems will be improved on nearly 500,000 hectares," he added.