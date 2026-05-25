Azerbaijan provides half of regional employment in agriculture - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Almost 50% of employment in the regions of Azerbaijan is provided in the agricultural sector, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said at a meeting on agricultural issues chaired by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

According to the minister, in 2025, agricultural production accounted for 5.9% of gross domestic product, and had a share of 8.3% in non-oil gross domestic product.

"In Azerbaijan, 55% of the land fund and more than 70% of the water consumed are used in agriculture. This gives us reason to believe that we should not think of agriculture simply as product production. At the same time, we should also take into account the efficient use of resources and climate adaptation within the framework of the program," Mammadov noted.