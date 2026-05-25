China, Uzbekistan move to establish regional green materials research hub

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 25. Uzbek officials held talks with representatives of Chinese companies Sinoma Academy EC, China Building Materials Academy (CBMA) and China National Building Material Group (CNBM) on plans to establish a joint China-Central Asia laboratory focused on green inorganic non-metallic materials, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation.

During the discussions, which focused on preliminary proposals for establishing the research facility, the parties involved reviewed the organisational and legal mechanisms for implementing the project, the priority areas for scientific collaboration, and the potential practical applications of the laboratory.

Chinese representatives presented the concept of the joint laboratory, outlining its key objectives and planned research areas. The talks also covered the introduction of modern technologies, commercialization of joint scientific developments and opportunities to finance projects through international grants and investments.

Uzbek officials stressed the importance of clearly defining the project timeline, investment volumes, technical specifications and the responsibilities of each side.

The parties additionally discussed designating Tashkent University of Architecture and Civil Engineering as the main institution responsible for coordinating cooperation on the project.

Officials said the meeting served as a practical continuation of agreements reached during the recent eighth session of the Uzbekistan-China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee held in China.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Chinese delegation invited university leadership and specialists from Tashkent University of Architecture and Civil Engineering to visit similar laboratories operating in China.