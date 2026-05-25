Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Dear President, Dear Brother,

On behalf of my nation and myself, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

We take great pride and honor in the continuous strengthening of brotherly Azerbaijan and the growth of its influence both in the region and on the international stage, thanks to Your Excellency’s capable leadership and visionary policies.

The deep-rooted brotherhood and solidarity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, which draws its strength from history, grows stronger every day on the basis of the principle “One Nation, Two States” bequeathed to us by National Leader Heydar Aliyev. As Türkiye, we will continue to develop our unique close cooperation and solidarity with brotherly Azerbaijan in all fields, based on our strong relations.

I am confident that our strong solidarity, cooperation, and joint projects will continue to make significant contributions to the well-being of our peoples, as well as to peace, stability, and development in our region in the period ahead. It is also gratifying to see the positive impact and contribution of the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan on the development of our cooperation and solidarity throughout the Turkic world, particularly under the umbrella of the Organization of Turkic States.

Taking this opportunity, I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, convey my best wishes for the continued prosperity and progress of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, and once again sincerely congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on its Independence Day,'' the letter reads.