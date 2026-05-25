President of Cuba sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency Mr. President,

I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday.

I reaffirm our determination to continue our efforts to further strengthen relations between our two countries.

Please accept the assurances of my highest respect and esteem," the letter reads.